RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,164,000 after buying an additional 221,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.