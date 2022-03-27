RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sonos worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.