Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.