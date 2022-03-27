Richard Eric Esper Sells 1,984 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

