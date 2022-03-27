Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after buying an additional 145,865 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

