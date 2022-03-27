Reviewing Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) & CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR)

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) and CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Clever Leaves shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of CURE Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Clever Leaves has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURE Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clever Leaves and CURE Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clever Leaves 0 0 3 0 3.00 CURE Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clever Leaves presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than CURE Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clever Leaves and CURE Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clever Leaves $15.37 million 6.73 -$25.90 million ($1.77) -2.17 CURE Pharmaceutical $2.05 million 10.36 -$30.62 million ($0.48) -0.58

Clever Leaves has higher revenue and earnings than CURE Pharmaceutical. Clever Leaves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CURE Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clever Leaves and CURE Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clever Leaves -297.42% -41.75% -23.30% CURE Pharmaceutical -406.75% -135.40% -61.95%

Summary

Clever Leaves beats CURE Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clever Leaves (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About CURE Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology focused vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical, and health and wellness markets. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. The company operates through two business segments: Cure and Sera Labs. Its pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; cannabinoid products with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety. The company also sells various wellness products under its distribution partners' brands. In addition, it is developing 50,000IU and Vitamin D3 OTF for oral administration. The company has a licensing agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation. CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Oxnard, California.

