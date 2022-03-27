Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $4.61 Million in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.16% of Hub Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 152,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,493. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

