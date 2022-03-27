Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $181.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $180.55 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

