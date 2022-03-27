Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fastenal by 578.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,636 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Fastenal by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.58. 1,843,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

