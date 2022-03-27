Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,659,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

ADI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.63. 2,236,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

