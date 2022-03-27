Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,935. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

