Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,430 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $19,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 122,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,581. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $58.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96.

