ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $12.00

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.34 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter valued at $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $106,000. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

