RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.80.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,933,000. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,104,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.97. 316,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,869. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.69. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

