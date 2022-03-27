Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 247 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $133.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13.

