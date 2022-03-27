Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Invests $51,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $485.32 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.