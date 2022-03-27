Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $381,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.