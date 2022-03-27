REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.10. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 57,937 shares.

REE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REE Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

