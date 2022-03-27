Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, an increase of 7,953.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Recruit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of RCRUY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. Recruit has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

