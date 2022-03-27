Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.24. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Recro Pharma ( NASDAQ:REPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 56.66% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

