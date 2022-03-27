Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 492339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($100.05) to GBX 7,800 ($102.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

