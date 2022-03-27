Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.30.

Shares of FTT opened at C$38.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.43. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

