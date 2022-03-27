Raymond James Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s previous close.

NVA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.28. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.7299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

