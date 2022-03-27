Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives GBX 2,270 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,270 ($29.88).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($34.16) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,758 ($23.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Rathbone Brothers has a 12-month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,090 ($27.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,760.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,894.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

