Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Head-To-Head Survey

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Range Resources alerts:

This table compares Range Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.82 $411.78 million $1.49 21.15 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 14.05% 31.21% 7.94% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 1 10 7 0 2.33 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential downside of 19.73%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About PetroQuest Energy (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.