Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after purchasing an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,993 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $100.44 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

