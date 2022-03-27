Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006735 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $64.25 million and $1.88 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.34 or 0.07075430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.66 or 1.00015122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 21,283,564 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

