Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 130,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 144,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $325.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

