Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $635.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

