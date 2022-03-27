Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Short Interest Down 68.0% in March

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 1,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 328,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 313,058 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth $494,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 140.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 963,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 563,545 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the third quarter worth $9,091,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMBT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 171,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,744. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

