Quebecoin (QBC) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $11,981.53 and $10.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org . The Reddit community for Quebecoin is https://reddit.com/r/Quebecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Quebecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

