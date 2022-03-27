Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Tops $177.68 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. Qtum has a total market cap of $828.45 million and approximately $177.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $8.36 or 0.00018050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,064,818 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.