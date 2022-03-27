Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $181.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $130.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $150.87. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after buying an additional 115,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

