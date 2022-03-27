Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exela Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

XELA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of XELA opened at $0.41 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

