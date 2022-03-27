Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Cut by Wedbush

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMPX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

CMPX opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.