Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted by Analyst

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 411,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 85,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.78%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

