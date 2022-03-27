Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FWRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of FWRG opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

