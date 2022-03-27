PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PPERY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 45,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.3547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

