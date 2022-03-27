Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Short Interest Down 92.1% in March

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Acquisition by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 62,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ PAQC remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Provident Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $246.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.35.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.