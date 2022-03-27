Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €45.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Prosus has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.