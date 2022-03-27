Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 368,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 151,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 244.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 594,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

PRSR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Prospector Capital has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

