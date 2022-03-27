ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 457.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRR. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

NASDAQ:EQRR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,270. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

