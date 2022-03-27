PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG) Insider Purchases A$82,058.03 in Stock

PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG – Get Rating) insider Georg Chmiel acquired 179,166 shares of PropTech Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$82,058.03 ($60,783.72).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
PropTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
