PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG) Insider Purchases A$82,058.03 in Stock

PropTech Group Limited (ASX:PTG – Get Rating) insider Georg Chmiel acquired 179,166 shares of PropTech Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$82,058.03 ($60,783.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get PropTech Group alerts:

PropTech Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropTech Group Limited invests in, develops, and sells real estate software to real estate agencies and investors through various platforms in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Business to Consumers and Business to Business segments. It offers residential and commercial CRM, property management, inspections, marketing automation, agent and agency websites, data and analytics, integrations, and security and privacy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.