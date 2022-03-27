Project TXA (TXA) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004208 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $77,139.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.48 or 0.07080821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,910.49 or 0.99954357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

