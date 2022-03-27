PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Raised to C$7.75 at BMO Capital Markets

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 236.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

