Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000.

