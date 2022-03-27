Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PFODF stock remained flat at $$1.46 during trading on Friday. Premier Foods has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Separately, HSBC raised Premier Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

