Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRDSY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

