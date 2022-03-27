PotCoin Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,497.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 89.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,858.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.11 or 0.07069185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00280589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.00810234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00102699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013281 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00468964 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.64 or 0.00447276 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,455,757 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

