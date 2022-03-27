Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,801,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

